Chicago Sky WNBA draft picks 2024: Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese among selections

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina: Cardoso's stock is higher after a strong run in the NCAA Tournament, including 15 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks in the national championship game. She earned tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after South Carolina's run to another title. She's a force on the defensive end and is improving on offense as a post scorer. Draft tracker

Round 1 (7, from Minnesota Lynx) — Angel Reese, forward, LSU: Reese, who led the Lady Tigers to last year's NCAA title and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, was a first-team All-American this season, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. She averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds in for the Tigers over her last two seasons and would likely continue as a walking double-double in the WNBA. Draft tracker

Chicago Sky: Recent top draft picks

2023: (No. 23 overall): Kayana Traylor, guard, Virginia Tech

2022: No pick

2021 (No. 8 overall): Shyla Heal, guard, Australia

2020 (No. 8 overall): Ruthy Hebard, forward, Oregon

2019 (No. 4 overall): Katie Lou Samuelson, guard/forward, Connecticut

2018 (No. 3 overall): Diamond DeShields, guard, Tennessee

