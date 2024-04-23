WNBA betting: Caitlin Clark is already one of the 2024 MVP favorites before her rookie year

Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick in last week's WNBA draft. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark is already a WNBA MVP favorite.

Less than two weeks after she was taken No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, Clark is the No. 4 favorite at BetMGM to win the 2024 MVP award. The former Iowa star is +1200 to be named MVP in her first professional season.

In reality, Clark’s odds are likely higher than that. While she’s the runaway favorite for Rookie Of the Year for good reason, it’s hard to envision her winning the MVP award in her rookie season. There will be an adjustment for college basketball’s all-time leading scorer as she hits the pros. It’s very possible, and even likely, that she’ll have a very good season right away. But an immediate MVP is probably too much to ask. Only Candace Parker (2008) has won the MVP award as a rookie.

Two of the players ahead of Clark in the MVP race have staggeringly low odds to win the award. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is the favorite at +175, and the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart is at +500. The No. 3 favorite is Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun at +1100.

Wilson is searching for her third MVP award in the last five seasons. Wilson was named MVP in 2020 and 2022 and finished third in the voting in 2023. She averaged a career-high 22.8 points per game in 2023 and also grabbed 9.5 rebounds a game while shooting 56% from the field. Wilson and the Aces went on to win the WNBA title last summer over Stewart and the Liberty.

Stewart won the MVP award in 2023 and is also looking for her third award. Stewart averaged 23 points per game and also had over nine boards per contest in her first season with the Liberty after six seasons with the Seattle Storm.

Thomas is a four-time All-Star who hasn’t yet won an MVP award. She finished second in the voting a season ago and also was seconding the league’s defensive player of the year voting. She averaged 15.5 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

WNBA MVP favorites