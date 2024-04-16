Washington Mystics WNBA draft picks 2024: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2024 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Washington Mystics:
Round 1 (No. 6 overall) — Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn: Edwards, a two-time All American, could have an immediate impact. She's a very good defender and improving as a post scorer and jump shooter. She averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game in the 2023-24 season. Draft tracker
Round 2 (21, from Dallas Wings)
Round 3 (30)
Washington Mystics: Recent top draft picks
2023 (No. 4 overall): Stephanie Soares, forward/center, Iowa State (traded to Dallas Wings)
2022 (No. 3 overall): Shakira Austin, center, Ole Miss
2021: No pick
2020 (No. 24 overall): Jaylyn Agnew, forward, Creighton
2019 (No. 10 overall): Kiara Leslie, guard, North Carolina State
2018 (No. 7 overall): Ariel Atkins, guard, Texas
2024 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks
