Washington Mystics WNBA draft picks 2024: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2024 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Washington Mystics:

Round 1 (No. 6 overall) — Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn: Edwards, a two-time All American, could have an immediate impact. She's a very good defender and improving as a post scorer and jump shooter. She averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game in the 2023-24 season. Draft tracker

Round 2 (21, from Dallas Wings)

Round 3 (30)

Washington Mystics: Recent top draft picks

  • 2023 (No. 4 overall): Stephanie Soares, forward/center, Iowa State (traded to Dallas Wings)

  • 2022 (No. 3 overall): Shakira Austin, center, Ole Miss

  • 2021: No pick

  • 2020 (No. 24 overall): Jaylyn Agnew, forward, Creighton

  • 2019 (No. 10 overall): Kiara Leslie, guard, North Carolina State

  • 2018 (No. 7 overall): Ariel Atkins, guard, Texas

2024 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks

