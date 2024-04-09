Could Scott Drew be Kentucky's next coach? Why he'd make sense as John Calipari successor

LEXINGTON — With John Calipari looking ahead after stepping down following a 15-year run at Kentucky, his old job becomes the most high-profile vacancy in college basketball. Plenty of names will be mentioned for the opening, from a former UK coach (Rick Pitino) to a former UK assistant (Billy Donovan) to the man who on Monday won his second straight national title (Dan Hurley).

It's not likely any of them will wind up succeeding Calipari.

A far more logical choice: Baylor's Scott Drew, who has a longstanding relationship with Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart. And it's long been rumored that the next time the Wildcats needed a new men's basketball coach, Drew would be at the top of Barnhart's wish list.

Here are three things to know about Drew with UK's coaching search underway:

Scott Drew is a winner

At Kentucky, national titles matter.

Drew already has one. He led the Bears to the NCAA championship in 2021.

But that's not all: Along with Kansas, Baylor is one of only two Division I programs to win at least 18 games every season since 2008. In addition, Baylor has advanced to five Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and set a Big 12 record for consecutive wins (23) in 2019-20 during Drew's tenure.

He is Baylor's all-time winningest coach, with a 446-244 (.646) record in 21 seasons.

Scott Drew is no stranger to developing, recruiting talent

Fourteen Baylor players have landed All-America laurels under Drew. That includes the first consensus first-team All-American in program history: Jared Butler in 2021. In 2019-20, the Bears became the first Big 12 school to ever have all five starters capture all-conference honors.

And on the recruiting front, Drew has been no slouch.

According to 247Sports' all-time rankings, Drew has landed seven five-star prospects during his time with the Bears. That includes the most highly touted signee in history — and a prospect Drew beat Calipari and the Wildcats for — in VJ Edgecombe, the No. 4 overall player in the 2024 class. In addition to the seven five stars to sign with the Bears, 37 four-star prospects have signed with Baylor during the Drew era.

Scott Drew has overseen one of the greatest rebuilding projects in the history of sports

When Drew arrived in Waco, Texas, in 2003, he inherited a program that had hit rock bottom.

Baylor had to pick up the pieces following the murder of one player (Patrick Dennehy) by a teammate (Carlton Dotson). The ensuing NCAA investigation found countless violations, which led to the resignation of head coach Dave Bliss. Baylor self-imposed three years of probation as well as scholarship limitations. The NCAA tacked on additional penalties, extending Baylor's probation through 2010. The NCAA also prevented the Bears from playing nonconference games during the 2005-06 season as well as levying additional recruiting restrictions.

The early years were as difficult as one would expect: eight wins in his first season of 2003-04, followed by nine wins in 2004-05. Then a 4-13 record in 2005-06 and a 15-16 showing in 2006-07.

But the Bears went 21-11 and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2007-08.

They haven't experienced a losing season since.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Will Scott Drew go to Kentucky? Coaching candidate what to know