Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari is off to Arkansas? Bulls' Billy Donovan an option?

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan is being thrown around as a Kentucky Wildcats possible replacement after reports have tied John Calipari to the Arkansas Razorbacks cocahing vacancy.

Reports Sunday have John Calipari departing the Kentucky Wildcats and Rupp Arena to take over the recently vacated Arkansas Razorbacks job, but who will take the helm in Lexington?

There's plenty of speculation as to who may fill the void at Kentucky when Calipari leaves, but one familiar face to the Southeastern Conference could be an intriguing option.

Billy Donovan.

The current Chicago Bulls and former Florida Gators head coach is gracing the lips of many who are suggesting he be the heir apparent.

Here's what you need to know:

John Calipari to Arkansas, leaves Kentucky Wildcats?

According to reports, John Calipari is ending his 15-year coaching tenure with the Kentucky Wildcats to become the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Reports of the move began swirling Sunday night after news broke of Eric Musselman leaving to become Southern Cal's coach last week.

Here's one of the last Kentucky press conferences from his home after the 2024 NCAA Tournament brackets were announced earlier this March:

What is John Calipari's salary?

John Calipari was the highest-paid basketball coach in the country at Kentucky, according to USA TODAY. Calipari was making about $8.53 million a year with a base salary of $400,000. Calipari initially inked an 8-year, $31.65 million deal when he joined Kentucky in 2009.

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball coach candidates

Current NCAA and NBA coaches who may be a good fit for the Kentucky coaching job after reports of John Calipari leaving for Arkansas surfaced Sunday. Here are some of those coaches and the current team:

Billy Donovan to Kentucky basketball?

Not yet. And some don't think there's even a chance he'd consider the job.

Most of Billy Donovan’s family lives in Gainesville. His name is on Florida’s basketball court. Do you honestly think he’d leave an NBA job (where he has no recruiting or NIL responsibilities) to go back to college to coach at Florida’s biggest basketball rival? — Joe (@UFLORIDAJOE) April 8, 2024

Billy Donovan Florida Gators coach: career stats

Here's a look at Billy Donovan's coaching history with the Florida Gators, according to floridagators.com.

Seasons: 19 from 1996 to 2015.

Record: 467-185, .715

National championships: 2006, 2007

NCAA Tournament runner-up: 2000

NCAA Tournament Final Four: 2000, 2006, 2007 and 2014

SEC championships: 2000, 2001, 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

SEC East Champions: 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2011.

SEC Tournament champions: 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2014.

SEC Coach of the Year: 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Billy Donovan Chicago Bulls coach: NBA career stats

Billy Donovan started his NBA head coaching career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is currently coach of the Chicago Bulls. Here are his NBA coaching stats, according to basketball-reference.com.

Seasons: 9

Record: 397-317, .556

Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder coaching stats

Here is Donovan's coaching career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to basketball-reference.com.

Seasons: 5

Record: 243-157, .608

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls coaching stats

Donovan is in his 4th season as coach of the Bulls, according to basketball-reference.com.

Seasons: 4

Record: 154-160, .490

What is Billy Donovan's salary with the Chicago Bulls?

Donovan signed a 4-year contract with the Chicago Bulls worth $24 million in September 2020, according to forbes.com. His contract is up in 2024. Previously, Donovan made $30 million to coach the Oklahoma City Thunder over 5 years.

Was Billy Donovan an NBA player?

Yes. He played one full season in the NBA with the New York Knicks during 1987-88. Donovan played in 44 games and averaged 2.4 points, 2.0 assists and 0.6 rebounds per game.

Who drafted Billy Donoavan and what year was he in the NBA Draft?

Billy Donovan was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the third round with the 68th pick of the 1987 NBA Draft, according to basketball-reference.com.

Where did Billy Donovan play basketball in college?

Billy Donovan played for the Providence Friars from 1983-87, according to sports-reference.com. He averaged 10.9 points, 4.5 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his four-year career.

How many national championships did Billy Donovan win at Florida?

Billy Donovan won two NCAA national championships at Florida in 2006 and 2007.

