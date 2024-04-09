UConn's Dan Hurley on Kentucky basketball coach rumors: 'I don't think that's a concern'

Another potential candidate has seemingly removed their name from the Kentucky basketball coaching search after John Calipari reportedly took a job with SEC foe Arkansas.

After Alabama's Nate Oats reaffirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday before the national championship game, another coach on the short list to replace Calipari did the same: UConn's Dan Hurley.

The Huskies coach was asked about his potential interest in taking over "another program coming open tomorrow," shortly after leading his team to a 75-60 win vs. Purdue for the first repeat championship since Billy Donovan led the Florida Gators in 2006-07.

Hurley did not mince his words in the press conference following the game:

"I don't think that's a concern," Hurley said, laughing after asked the question. "My wife, you should have her answer that.

"She'll answer that question better than I can," Hurley added.

Hurley and his wife Andrea Hurley, are both natives of New Jersey. Hurley believes any move from UConn could bring problems.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey," Hurley said in an interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel. "I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money."

The 51-year-old coach has a 141-58 record at UConn in four seasons, including a 68-11 record over the last two seasons. The record over the previous two seasons matches Donovan's — another reported UK candidate — run with the Gators in their back-to-back championships.

Hurley signed a new contract with the Huskies coming off the 2023 national championship, paying him $5 million annually as part of a six-year deal signed in June. Following the repeat, UConn athletic director David Benedict told ESPN a new deal to keep Hurley compensated well and could be in the works at UConn.

"We will move as quickly as it makes sense to move," Benedict told ESPN. "I mean, we're not even an hour postgame. But yeah, we'll look forward to having conversations, whether it be with Coach or his agent, and make sure we're all in a good place.

"No different than what we did last year. We're going to continue to do everything we possibly can to put him, his staff and this program in a position to compete for championships. Obviously part of that is retention, and so we want to retain people."

Jay Wright removes name from consideration

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright was among the coaches on early hot boards to take over at Kentucky, and was mentioned as someone who could intrigue the Wildcats. However, Wright also removed himself from consideration before Monday's national championship game.

"What John Calipari has done at Kentucky, it's not just the recruiting, the Final Four, it's getting guys to the NBA, taking care of their friends," Wright said. "It's the Blue Midnight madness, having Drake come in, having the top recruits every single year. That program is known worldwide and it always was. But he took it to this new generation and took it to a new level and did an incredible job.

"The guy who replaces him is going to be in a really difficult position to cover all the areas of college basketball. He's a college basketball genius. What he did in recruiting and bringing in all those pros and all those guys who come back to Kentucky makes that program as strong as ever. Whoever comes is coming into a superstar program."

Wright, who led Villanova to national championships in 2016 and 2018, was asked if that was a firm "no," which he affirmed it was.

“Yes, yes,” Wright said. “Told ya, I’m Kenny’s [Smith] coach.”

