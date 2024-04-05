Chiefs keep Mike Danna with new three-year contract

Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna will be sticking around in Kansas City.

Danna, who has been a free agent since last month, agreed to terms on a new three-year deal with the Chiefs today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Danna was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chiefs out of Michigan in 2020. He had his best season in 2023, starting 16 games last year in the regular season and then starting all four postseason games as well.

Danna played 74 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps and 16 percent of special teams snaps last year, and he had career-highs in sacks (6.5), solo tackles (32), tackles for loss (seven) and quarterback hits (13).