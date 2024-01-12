Breaking: Former Texas A&M sophomore WR Evan Stewart chooses Oregon in transfer portal

The best collegiate prospect remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal has found his new home.

According to On3 Sports national recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett, former Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart has committed to continue his career with the Oregon Ducks. Stewart reportedly visited Eugene this past weekend.

Following the retirement of Nick Saban from Alabama on Wednesday, rumors quickly began circulating that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was the favorite to replace the legendary coach. However, he quickly nipped that in the bud and reaffirmed his intentions to remain with the Ducks.

Stewart officially entered the portal on Dec. 19. He transfers to Eugene with two years of eligibility remaining. Oregon was one of three schools that Stewart was reportedly interested in along with Florida State and Ole Miss.

The No. 1 overall prospect to enter the transfer portal was another former Aggies sophomore, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who transferred to the Rebels on Christmas Eve.

According to On3, Stewart is ranked No. 27 in college sports with a $1 million NIL valuation. Those figures reached as high as No. 14 and $1.4 million but recently changed following his commitment.

Towards the end of his tenure in Bryan-College Station, Stewart revealed the “truth about NIL” and alluded to the mistreatment of his health at Texas A&M.

