Breaking: Former Texas A&M sophomore DL Walter Nolen will transfer to Ole Miss

Throughout December, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has persuaded multiple talented prospects to switch from Texas A&M Maroon & White to Rebels Cardinal Red & Navy Blue.

According to a report from 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, former Aggies sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen has chosen Ole Miss as his next destination via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He officially entered the portal on Dec. 6 after mulling over the decision for about three days.

Per On3 Sports, Nolen visited the Rebels program two weeks ago after visiting Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks program. Nolen joins 2024 3-star quarterback recruit Anthony Maddox in flipping from Texas A&M to Ole Miss this month.

Nolen tallied 66 tackles (37 solos), five sacks and a forced fumble during two seasons with the Aggies. This year, he increased his production with totals of 37 tackles and four sacks.

Former Texas A&M star defensive lineman Walter Nolen, the No. 1 ranked player in the transfer portal, is expected to transfer to Ole Miss, sources tell @247sportshttps://t.co/RPFDvef5B8 pic.twitter.com/4kz18P3oCi — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 24, 2023

Nolen was among the highest-rated players in Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranked No. 1 in the nation. Former Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher racked up eight 5-star signees and 20 more 4-star recruits.

Texas A&M is not scheduled to play the Rebels next season so the Aggies will have to wait until at least 2025 to match up against Nolen and Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire