Report: 2024 3-star QB prospect Anthony Maddox picks Ole Miss hours after decommitting from Texas A&M

One day after decommitting from Texas A&M, 2024 3-star quarterback prospect Anthony Maddox has decided to stay home.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the Hattiesburg, Miss. native has committed to play collegiate football for head coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

“Man, Ole Miss is a great place,” Maddox told On3 Sports on Saturday. “Coach Lane Kiffin and coach (Charlie) Weis (Jr.) together as an offensive mind is crazy. Seeing the production that Jaxson Dart has put in over two years leads me to think I could do even more once I get there. “I’m closest with coach Weis and (Pete) Golding. Coach Weis’ plan for me is to play early and contribute, to come out every single day and work my tail off.”

Maddox is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds from Oak Grove High School. He had 20 total offers and visited the Rebels program last weekend. He originally committed to play at Kyle Field in February before decommitting on Friday.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 QB Anthony Maddox tells me he has Committed to Ole Miss! The 6’2 175 QB from Hattiesburg, MS decommitted from Texas A&M yesterday “Seeing the production that Jaxson Dart has put in over 2 years leads me to think I could do even more once I get there.”… pic.twitter.com/G0HDb52UQB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2023

Maddox told Chad Simmons of On3 Sports that the Aggies’ recent coaching change is what led to his decommitment.

“It was a tough decision. I had a great connection with coach Jimbo Fisher and coach Bobby Petrino, so when they left, it opened me up to other schools,” Maddox explained to On3 Sports on Friday. “I talked to different coaches, I took some visits and I decided to open back up. I saw a great opportunity at Texas A&M under the old staff, but I see better opportunities elsewhere now with the new staff there. The coaching change was a huge factor in my decision.”

Texas A&M is not scheduled to play Ole Miss next season so the Aggies will have to wait until at least 2025 to match up against Maddox and the Rebels.

