Report: Texas A&M sophomore WR Evan Stewart visiting Oregon this weekend

The Evan Stewart transfer portal tour is reportedly headed to the West Coast this weekend.

Per 247Sports, the Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver will be visiting the Oregon Ducks program this upcoming weekend. Stewart is currently the top remaining player in the 247 transfer portal rankings and No. 2 overall. The No. 1 prospect, former Aggies sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen, committed to Ole Miss on Christmas Eve.

Stewart entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 19. According to On3 Sports, he is targeting universities like Florida State, Ole Miss and Oregon. The same report stated that Stewart is “not really considering” universities like Alabama or Texas.

The sophomore wideout is 6-foot, 175 pounds and was a 5-star prospect coming out of Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas.

The Memphis, Tenn. native had a phenomenal first season in 2022, earning All-Freshman Team honors from the SEC, ESPN, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association of America.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire