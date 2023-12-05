Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart reveals truth about NIL at A&M

Texas A&M star wide receiver Evan Stewart’s impending future with the program has left plenty of Aggie fans on their toes, but keeping up with Stewart’s social media updates is any indication of his current mindset; A&M is still very much in play.

In even more entertaining fashion, Stewart, a former five-star prospect within the Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class, defended the program from the accusations that NIL-related funds are flowing through it, leading prospects to choose the program due to its lucrative potential.

On Monday, current Texas A&M cornerback Bobby Taylor’s tweet concerning the recent news that A&M star defensive lineman Walter Nolen was considering his entry into the transfer portal led On3′ Hayes Fawcett to aggregate the statement as complete fact.

“No way 2 years ago you could’ve told me Jimbo would be fired, coaches leave, & half the class dips. How does that happen?”

Stewart, who has shared a locker room with Taylor for the past two seasons, emphatically responded,

I saw it coming freshman year when I didn’t get paid a dollar from a&m but “slice bread” had yall thinking we was all millionaires.” Stewart stated.

Yes, BroBibles’ “SlicedBread” has come back into the fold, as now-former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s 2022 dismissal of an article written by the site referring to an unverified NIL fund compensating the 2022 class could not be verified, especially by someone named after a critical component to sandwich making.

After dealing with several injuries during the 2023 season, Stewart’s decision not to travel in the Aggies season finale vs. LSU created obvious speculation; the sophomore wideout still finished second on the team in receiving with 38 receptions, 514 yards, and four touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire