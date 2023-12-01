Advertisement

Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read
For the Aggies, the college football portal opened as soon as Jimbo was given his walking papers. Anytime there is a coaching change the thought is that there will be a lot of work by the new staff to work on keeping who they fit and grabbing who is available.

With the transfer portal essentially being a free agency for college athletes, programs have their work cut out for them. Like any new coach, I expect Mike Elko to try to keep coach Elijah Robinson on staff by any means necessary to help prevent some of the players on the fence from leaving. Also, to use the portal to his advantage as any coach should in this modern era to bring some players that fit what he wants to do.

The Aggies hopefully will be players in the offseason and could use experience at the Lineback position and should also poke around at the cornerback position to add more competition on the back end. As long we don’t see a mass exodus from Aggieland they are a deep team with only a few positions of need.

We’ll track all transfers in or out right here for you to say up to date!

Wide Receiver - Raymond Cottrell

 

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Quarterback - Max Johnson - Committed to North Carolina

Oct 28, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) calls a play during the second half in a game against South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line - Remington Strickland

Offensive Line - Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire