Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker

For the Aggies, the college football portal opened as soon as Jimbo was given his walking papers. Anytime there is a coaching change the thought is that there will be a lot of work by the new staff to work on keeping who they fit and grabbing who is available.

With the transfer portal essentially being a free agency for college athletes, programs have their work cut out for them. Like any new coach, I expect Mike Elko to try to keep coach Elijah Robinson on staff by any means necessary to help prevent some of the players on the fence from leaving. Also, to use the portal to his advantage as any coach should in this modern era to bring some players that fit what he wants to do.

The Aggies hopefully will be players in the offseason and could use experience at the Lineback position and should also poke around at the cornerback position to add more competition on the back end. As long we don’t see a mass exodus from Aggieland they are a deep team with only a few positions of need.

Wide Receiver - Raymond Cottrell

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Thank You God he’s been so good to me 🖤 I couldn’t do anything without him.. as of now I am in the portal with 3 years of eligibility left✝️ #Goddid thank you to everyone who was with me on my journey… pic.twitter.com/7nnmRmFhIM — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) November 12, 2023

Quarterback - Max Johnson - Committed to North Carolina

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line - Remington Strickland

I will be officially entering my name into the Transfer Portal. I want to thank Texas A&M University for being a great home to me over these past few seasons. I am grateful for everything the coaches here have done for me. I will have 2 years of eligibility left. — Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) November 30, 2023

Offensive Line - Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Forever an Aggie, Gig Em 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/nBTTdwO2Pv — Jordan Moko (@moko_jordan) November 30, 2023

