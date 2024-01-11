Reflecting on Texas A&M’s 2 memorable wins against former Alabama coach Nick Saban

With the news of head coach Nick Saban retiring from Alabama, many in Aggieland breathed a sigh of relief as the big bad elephant finally left the room.

Texas A&M compiled a 2-10 overall record against Saban and the Crimson Tide. The victories may have been few and far between but they sure were memorable. Both wins against Alabama came when they were ranked No. 1 in the nation.

November 10, 2012; Tuscaloosa, AL; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) celebrates against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant Denny Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Back on Nov. 10, 2012, the Aggies were led to victory by a young upstart quarterback. Johnny Manziel shocked everyone in Tuscaloosa, and the world for that matter, with the 29-24 upset win. Manziel’s life changed forever as he became “Johnny Football” and went on to become the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

While the Jimbo Fisher era in Bryan-College Station may not have gone as planned, the most memorable victory during his tenure has to be against Alabama. On Oct. 9, 2021, Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to defeat him, doing so with a 41-38 win. From 28 yards out, Seth Small nailed the game-winning kick to pull off the upset.

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Saban’s retirement opens the door of opportunity for head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M to establish itself at the top of the pack in the revamped SEC. With the Texas Longhorns joining the conference later this year, it’s officially time for the Aggies to show who the best team in the Lone Star State — and perhaps the entire SEC — really is.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire