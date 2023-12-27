Report: Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart ‘not really considering’ Alabama or Texas in transfer portal

As the top remaining player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart has a bevy of suitors attempting to acquire his services, but the list of schools may have gotten shorter this week.

According to a report from Recruits CFB, a college football recruiting page on X, Stewart is not interested in two teams competing in the College Football Playoff beginning next week. Per the post, Stewart is “not really considering” schools like Alabama or Texas.

However, the report goes on to state that Stewart is targeting universities like Florida State, Oregon and Ole Miss. If Stewart were to choose the Rebels’ program, he would be the third Aggies prospect to flip from College Station to Ole Miss this month.

On Dec. 16, 3-star quarterback prospect Anthony Maddox chose the Rebels hours after decommitting from Texas A&M. On Christmas Eve, the No. 1 overall prospect in the portal, sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen, picked Ole Miss over the Ducks program, among others.

Per the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Stewart is the only prospect in the top six who has yet to find a new home. According to On3, Stewart is ranked No. 14 in college sports with a $1.4 million NIL valuation.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire