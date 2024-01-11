Will Alabama HC Nick Saban’s retirement become Texas A&M’s gain?

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the college football world stood still as ESPN’s Chris Low reported that legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban will retire ahead of the 2024 season after winning seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide and one during his tenure with LSU.

While most of the coverage will focus on Saban’s eventual replacement, Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko could greatly benefit from the immediate repercussions as a bevy of current Alabama players and 2025/2025 commits will likely enter the transfer portal or de-commit from the program, as roster members will have 30 days to make a portal decision due to the announcement.

Even more important, new Texas A&M wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, who served under Saban and Tide from 2019-2023, has plenty of lasting connections to the program, and while more news is scheduled to drop, 2024 five-star WR Ryan Williams has already de-committed from Alabama. Here are a couple of current Crimson Tide players to keep an eye on going forward:

Sophomore linebacker Jihaad Campbell (66 tackles in 2023)

Freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale (5 receptions, 148 yards, 1 TD in 2023)

