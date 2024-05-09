Brad Brownell contract extension: What Clemson basketball coach said about salary negotiations

CLEMSON — After Clemson basketball reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in the 2023-24 season, coach Brad Brownell said at a news conference at Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday that he is in talks with the school about a contract extension.

"We're currently in talks, and (I'm) excited about that," said Brownell, who has two years remaining on his current deal that pays $3 million each year. "Hope to get something done quickly."

The Tigers finished with a 24-12 record — their most wins since 2017-18, reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980 and earned their highest finish in the final USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll since 2018.

Brownell is the winningest basketball coach in school history with a 265-189 record and is the only coach in program history to make two Sweet 16 appearances. His potential extension would come after he earned $275,000 in bonuses for Clemson's March Madness run.

Clemson as 'a basketball school'

Brownell also spoke on the narrative surrounding his program that Clemson isn't "a basketball school." He believes the postseason success has helped change it, but the consistent regular-season winning over the past seven years has gone unnoticed.

During the past seven years, the Tigers are top five in wins in the ACC and have made three March Madness appearances. Now that they are having sustained postseason success, becoming one of 22 teams to reach two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight since 2018, Brownell feels the perception has shifted.

"This year's Elite Eight run puts us in another category. It changes the narrative," Brownell said. "Just getting to (two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight), it hasn't been done at Clemson much at all."

Brownell credited 14 years of fundraising and "friendraising" that he did off the court culminating into Clemson's deep NCAA Tournament run last season. The work he has done behind the scenes has led to improved facilities and donor retention that followed with better recruitment of high school players and transfers and a stronger court product.

"Everything's important. You have to have a complete program," Brownell said. "You have to have tremendous support from everybody to be good consistently."

Looking ahead to 2024-25 season and Chase Hunter

A catalyst for Clemson's postseason success last year was Chase Hunter, who entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Hunter lifted the Tigers to victory in the first three rounds of March Madness to take down New Mexico, Baylor and Arizona.

Brownell said he is "optimistic" about Hunter returning to the team next season. To return to Clemson, the Atlanta native would have to withdraw from the draft by 11:59 p.m. on May 29.

MORE ON CLEMSON: Clemson basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: Who's in, who's out for Brad Brownell

For Brownell to make more believers in his program, he will have to retool his roster after losing PJ Hall to the NBA Draft, Joseph Girard III to expiring eligibility and four players in the transfer portal, including Jack Clark and RJ Godfrey.

Brownell foresees larger roles for Chauncey Wiggins, Ian Schieffelin and Dillon Hunter during the 2024-25 season. Brownell said Asa Thomas, who reminds him of Hunter Tyson as a young player, and Jake Heidbreder can be contributors, too.

Brownell has added two transfers — 6-foot-11 post Viktor Lakhin from Cincinnati and 6-2 guard Jaeden Zackery from Boston College — and aims to add more frontcourt players who can bring toughness and competitiveness.

"When you have more options and versatility in your lineup to play different ways, it makes you a better coach," Brownell said.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Brad Brownell contract extension in works, Clemson coach says