Clemson basketball, Brad Brownell land Boston College transfer guard Jaeden Zackery

CLEMSON — After landing Viktor Lakhin in the transfer portal Wednesday, Clemson basketball received a commitment from former Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery on Sunday, according to 247Sports.

The graduate transfer averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 36 starts last season. In two games against Clemson, he averaged 20 points -- an 18-point performance at Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 13 and a 22-point outing in the ACC Tournament on March 13. He is rated as a four-star recruit, according to On3sports, and has no eligibility remaining after next season.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound guard is expected to fill Joseph Girard III's scoring role. Girard, who is third all-time in the ACC in 3-pointers, added scoring at all three levels to average 15.1 points last season, which was the second-highest on the team. Girard has completed his eligibility.

Zackery shot 40.5% from 3-point range on 2.2 attempts per game and 82.4% from the free-throw line last season.

Clemson and Boston College essentially swapped players after Joshua Beadle entered the portal and committed to the Eagles, and Zackery is headed to the Tigers. This happened last year when Clemson added Jack Clark from NC State, and Ben Middlebrooks joined the Wolfpack.

This is Clemson coach Brad Brownell's second win this offseason, after losing Beadle, Clark and RJ Godfrey to the portal. The 15-year Tigers coach is still waiting for decisions from star players Chase Hunter and PJ Hall on whether they will return to Clemson or pursue pro basketball.

Clemson will attempt to reach the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time after reaching the Elite Eight last season for the first time in 44 years.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball lands Boston College transfer guard Jaeden Zackery