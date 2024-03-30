Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell's parents are 'basketball nuts' just like him

LOS ANGELES — As Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell and the Tigers progressed through the NCAA Tournament, his parents, Bob and Genny, have been there every step of the way.

When watching Clemson in the stands, 81-year-old Genny displays an expressive personality, reacting to the ebbs and flows of the game. Then there's Bob, 82, who is laid back during games, which stems from his years of being a basketball coach in Evansville, Indiana, at Evansville Day School and Castle High School.

Like they have been for the first three rounds of March Madness, the coach's parents will be in attendance Saturday (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) when the sixth-seeded Tigers (24-11) take on No. 4 seed Alabama (24-11) in the Elite Eight at Crypto.com Arena.

"We're kind of basketball nuts anyway," Genny Brownell said Friday. "So, my husband played in college (and) was a high school coach, and we've been to a lot of basketball games, so we love it."

When Bob retired in 2004, he and his wife began visiting Brownell for three months to see their grandchildren, Abby and Kate, and watch their son coach. The tradition started when Brownell coached at UNC Wilmington (2002-06) and carried over to his stint at Wright State (2006-10) and now at Clemson.

Brad Brownell's parents looking for the call 😂 @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/p42AKSQ89a — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2024

Despite being a former coach, Bob does not offer advice to his son and staff. He attends practices but only observes his son orchestrating sessions because of how much basketball has changed.

"The game has passed me by," Bob Brownell said. "I'm 82, and so I haven't coached for many years. I'm just a regular spectator, who enjoys watching the game and watching Brad handle his players."

Growing up, Brad Brownell spent time with his father at practices and games. His involvement with his father grew from rooting for the team to helping it to then playing basketball. When Brad Brownell's playing career ended after four seasons with DePauw, he pursued coaching, advancing his basketball knowledge and working his way up the coaching ranks.

The Tigers have showcased their trademarked "Clemson GRIT" to overcome No. 11 seed New Mexico and No. 3 seed Baylor in the first two rounds and to upset No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16.

"I'm blessed, raised by two wonderful parents, and they've had the opportunity, since they retired, to follow our teams," Brad Brownell said. "For them to get out of the weather and be able to spend time with their grandkids and occasionally me and go to games … Certainly, it's a great story, and for them to be a part of this with me is fantastic."

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson coach Brad Brownell's parents are 'basketball nuts' like him