Clemson basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: Joshua Beadle is first to enter portal

CLEMSON — It's another offseason for Clemson basketball, meaning the program can acquire players in the transfer portal while current Tigers can enter it.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell has used the portal, which opened March 18, effectively throughout his 14-year tenure as the Tigers struggled to land elite high school talent. He has attracted experienced college players through it, adding 11 during the past five years.

Joseph Girard III, a Syracuse transfer, came over last season, enjoyed his time and gave his pitch to why others should come to Clemson after its Elite Eight loss.

"Clemson is just an unbelievable place," Girard said. "There's unbelievable people. They, obviously, develop their players, and they win a lot of basketball games. Anyone looking forward to living in a great place, playing with great people, playing for great people, and doing great things should go to Clemson."

The portal is open until May 1 for undergraduate transfers, and there is no deadline for portal players to commit to a new program.

The Tigers also await decisions by PJ Hall, Chase Hunter, Jack Clark and Alex Hemenway to see if they will return for another season or leave. If any departs or other players enter the portal, it will open the door for Clemson to add transfers.

Who is transferring out of Clemson basketball?

Joshua Beadle, G — Beadle entered the portal on April 4, according to a report from 247Sports. The redshirt junior played in 32 games (zero starts) for the Tigers last season, averaging three points per game. He provided a spark off the bench when he entered in place of Hunter and Girard but didn't play against New Mexico and Arizona in the NCAA Tournament and played three minutes in second-round game vs. Baylor and two minutes in the Elite Eight vs. Alabama.

Destination: TBD

