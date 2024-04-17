Clemson basketball, Brad Brownell land Cincinnati transfer forward Viktor Lakhin

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball landed its first transfer this offseason Wednesday, receiving a commitment former Cincinnati forward Viktor Lakhin.

The redshirt senior is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 62 player in the portal, according to On3sports. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward averaged 9.2 points on 49.8% shooting and six rebounds in 29 games with the Bearcats last season. In 2022-23, he had his best year, averaging career highs in points (11.6), rebounds (7.1), blocks (1.4) and steals (1.2). He has battled injuries through his career, sitting out his freshman year because of one and suffering an ankle injury and an illness last season.

This is Clemson coach Brad Brownell's first win this offseason, after losing Joshua Beadle, Jack Clark and RJ Godfrey to the portal and Joseph Girard III and Bas Leyte to expiring eligibility. Lakhin will add size and rebounding to the Tigers and might start next season alongside the ACC's Most Improved Player, Ian Schieffelin, if PJ Hall leaves for the NBA Draft.

Clemson looks to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time after reaching the Elite Eight last season for the first time in 44 years.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball: Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin joins Tigers