Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson leaves Purdue women's basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue forward Mary Ashley Stevenson is transferring, according to a source with knowledge of the move.
Stevenson was voted Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds during the 2023-24 season. She didn't respond to a comment request when the Journal & Courier contacted her on Thursday afternoon.
Stevenson's name was removed from the active 2024-2025 roster on Thursday while new transfer additions were added, such as Destini Lombard and Mahri Petree. The incoming freshmen also were added: ESPN Top 60 recruit Jordyn Poole of Fort Wayne Snider, New Hampshire Gatorade Basketball and Volleyball Player of the Year 6-foot-5 center Lana McCarthy and 6-2 forward Kendall Puryear of Blue Springs, Missouri.
The latest transfer represents a stunning hit for Stevenson who was expected to expand her role for the Boilermakers after starting in 28 games last season.
Purdue will travel to Europe for a tour of Barcelona, Porto and Lisbon, Portugal between Aug. 6-15.
