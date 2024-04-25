Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson leaves Purdue women's basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue forward Mary Ashley Stevenson is transferring, according to a source with knowledge of the move.

Stevenson was voted Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds during the 2023-24 season. She didn't respond to a comment request when the Journal & Courier contacted her on Thursday afternoon.

Duquesne Dukes forward Precious Johnson (31) defends Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) during the NCAA WNIT basketball game, Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Stevenson's name was removed from the active 2024-2025 roster on Thursday while new transfer additions were added, such as Destini Lombard and Mahri Petree. The incoming freshmen also were added: ESPN Top 60 recruit Jordyn Poole of Fort Wayne Snider, New Hampshire Gatorade Basketball and Volleyball Player of the Year 6-foot-5 center Lana McCarthy and 6-2 forward Kendall Puryear of Blue Springs, Missouri.

The latest transfer represents a stunning hit for Stevenson who was expected to expand her role for the Boilermakers after starting in 28 games last season.

