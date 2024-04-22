Ready to lead, former UTEP guard Mahri Petree brings NCAA Tournament experience to Purdue

Former University of Texas at El Paso guard Mahri Petree was seeing a new area to experience physical and spiritual growth when deciding to end her career with the Miners.

The allure of joining a program that began turning a corner in 2024 plus pursuing a creative writing degree with a hint of familiarity became the determining factor on why Petree transferred to Purdue last Thursday.

"It's been the journey of life," Petree said. "I think I felt led. I believe in Jesus, I believe in God and I've been seeking his guidance and that was the number one reason. Then I spoke to (Gearlds) and the coaching staff. We talked basketball, life and they gave me a genuine feel. I think the style of basketball and energy towards the game and they play a more pro style offense, being able to create more and be prepared for the next level is what drew me in."

More: Purdue women's basketball season ends in WNIT Great 8 against Vermont

Petree averaged 8.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG and shot 38.4 % from the floor in 24 starts for the Miners in 2023-2024.

Before joining UTEP for two seasons, Petree had a productive freshman and sophomore year playing alongside her sister Lasha at Bradley University beginning in 2019.

UTEP'S Mahri Petree (0) dribbles the ball past Sam Houston at a women's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Petree averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game during her freshman year and was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team while helping Bradley make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.

The two sisters parted ways and Lasha helped Purdue reach the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after leading the Boilermakers in scoring.

Now Petree joins a program that returns Mary Ashley Stevenson who won Big Ten Freshman of the Year this season along with Big Ten Freshman First Team member Rashunda Jones and Sophie Swanson, who became a key offensive option during the second half of the season.

More: Caitlyn Harper's leadership role post-ACL injury ignites Purdue women's basketball in WNIT

"What I bring is having experience already," Petree said. "I've been to the NCAA Tournament, I played in conference tournaments, played for championships, won a championship. I know what it takes to get a team where it needs to go. But I also think we have a really good head of the ship. I think (Gearlds) coaching staff is ready to put the puzzle pieces together. I think they are really going to hit their stride."

UTEp's Mahri Petree jumps up for a shot as a SUU defender jumps up to try and block her at the Don Haskins center on Dec. 30, 2023.

Petree joins fellow senior Destini Lombard as Purdue looks to improve from being a team that ranked 259th in scoring defense, allowed 68.3 points per game and forced 15.29 turnovers to rank 193rd in the country.

Petree believes Purdue's defensive shortcomings may have came from inexperience and explained why the transition from playing in high school and college can be difficult.

More: Purdue women's basketball adds WAC Defensive Player of the Year through transfer portal

"The hardest one off the court is not being around the support system you had at home," Petree said. "On the court it's the pace of the game and strength of the game. You're trained for what you see on the court but you're not trained to play against players who have played in college between 5-6 years and can knock you over with a little bump."

But Petree sees the potential in what the current Purdue team can become as it still holds the recognition of being the only Big Ten Conference program to win a National Championship.

UTEP'S Mahri Petree (0) dribbles the ball past Sam Houston at a women's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Purdue also brings in a top recruiting class headlined by ESPN top 60 recruit Jordyn Poole of Fort Wayne Snider (16.9 PPG, 4.4 APG, 44% shooting), New Hampshire Gatorade Basketball and Volleyball Player of the Year 6-foot-5 center Lana McCarthy and 6-foot-2 forward Kendall Puryear of Blue Springs, Missouri.

"All our young players are good," Petree said. "It means they have their own swagger and unique potential they bring to the game. And as long as they stay positive as they should, then they'll be able to come in and do some good things."

Ethan Hanson is the sports reporter for the Journal & Courier in Lafayette. He can be reached at ehanson@gannett.com, on Twitter at EthanAHansonand Instagram at ethan_a_hanson .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Former UTEP guard Mahri Petree transfers to Purdue