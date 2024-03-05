Purdue's Mary Ashley Stevenson named Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year

Purdue women's basketball forward Mary Ashley Stevenson has solidified her status as the Boilermakers' fastest-rising star.

Now she can add a major award to go along with the acclaim.

Stevenson was named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Stevenson is averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the floor, 83.1% from the free throw line and started all 29 games.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) prepares for the jump ball to start the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 93-88.

The last Purdue player to earn the award was her current head coach, Katie Gearlds, in 2004.

"For me she is the primary reason why I came to Purdue," Stevenson said of Gearlds. "My relationship with her, how she recruited me and the relationship I had with my family as well. So for me to do this for myself, my family, Purdue and for her means a lot to me. She's had such high hopes for this freshman class."

More: Five things to know about Purdue Women's Basketball

Stevenson was joined by Rashunda Jones who made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Jones averaged 7.6 points and 1.6 assists.

"When you come into a conference like the Big Ten you know it's going to be really hard," Stevenson said. "We've had our fair share of struggles as a team and I've had my fair share of struggles game to game and in practices. But to have the conference honor me in this way is something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caitlyn Harper (34) hugs Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) during starting line-ups of the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 93-88.

Stevenson has been named Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week twice this season and was named US Basketball Writers Association Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week between Feb. 5-12. She scored a career-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 9-of-9 from the free throw line against Illinois on Feb. 5 and scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting against Indiana on Feb. 11.

More: Purdue women's basketball freshman Mary Ashley Stevenson shines with broken nose

Battling through broken nose

Stevenson has shown extreme levels of grit after she broke her nose against Illinois on Feb. 5. Stevenson had surgery a few days later but never missed a game.

"People around me helped me put it in perspective," Stevenson said. "It's something that's not fun but something you can play with and fix. I just had to keep in mind that it could've been worse. The fact I could figure out how to get the surgery and not miss a game worked out well. And I love playing basketball. If it's not going to keep me off the floor than I'm going to play."

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) looks through several defenders for the pass during the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 93-88.

East coast upbringing

Stevenson is a native of New York City and played her junior and senior years of high school basketball at the Dalton School.

Her mother Ashley played basketball at Wofford while she had two older brothers that attended Duke. Kevin played soccer at Duke and Casey was a manager and operations manager for the men's basketball team. Her brother Will is a 6-9 freshman forward at Johns Hopkins University.

Despite her family's rich sports background, Stevenson didn't start playing basketball until the fifth grade.

More: Aussie native Abbey Ellis creates legacy for Purdue women's basketball

"I think (my parents) knew there would be a lot of pressure to go into sports," Stevenson said. "So they really tried to make sure in our younger years especially that we were exposed to other things besides sports so we didn't pigeonhole ourselves."

Stevenson played volleyball, lacrosse and soccer before following Will to the basketball court. She would eventually learn her signature snap shooting form at Mo'Motion, a non-profit youth basketball program in Manhattan founded by former Northwestern guard Maureen Holohan.

Holohan emphasized teaching fundamentals and wouldn't allow her players to take 3-point attempts without learning proper shooting mechanics.

"She was so focused on basketball and if you were going to play basketball, you were going to play the right way," Stevenson said. "I think that's the reason why my footwork is what it is. But also why my shot form stays pretty consistent."

Ethan Hanson is the sports reporter for the Journal & Courier in Lafayette. He can be reached at ehanson@gannett.com, on Twitter at EthanAHansonand Instagram at ethan_a_hanson .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue forward Mary Ashley Stevenson wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year