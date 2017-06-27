Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

June 27 (The Sports Xchange) - After spending Monday night at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was home resting Tuesday and did not manage the team in its game against the Texas Rangers.

Francona became ill during Monday night's game and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic where he underwent a series of tests.

"The doctors ruled out any major health issues, which was a big relief to all of us," said Indians president Chris Antonetti.

It was the second such episode for Francona in less than two weeks.

During a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 13, Francona had to leave the dugout and was taken to Cleveland Clinic for tests after experiencing spells of dizziness and light-headedness. Tests at that time also revealed no major health issue, and his discomfort was attributed to dehydration.

Antonetti said Francona will return to the dugout for Wednesday's game with Texas, but will continue to be monitored by doctors over the next several weeks. Bench coach Brad Mills managed the team in Francona's absence.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount due to his actions in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Major League Baseball announced.

Farrell was ejected for arguing a balk call in the game against the Angels. Farrell served the suspension Tuesday night when the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox manager was upset when Boston reliever Fernando Abad was called for a balk by third base umpire Bill Miller, allowing Cameron Maybin to score from third and increase Los Angeles' lead to 5-1.

After the umpiring crew met and decided the balk was the proper call, Farrell became enraged and had a face-to-face argument with Miller, made contact with Miller and was ejected.

The Washington Nationals and veteran right-hander Francisco Rodriguez have agreed to a minor league deal, according to published reports.

Rodriguez, who ranks fourth in baseball history with 437 career saves, was released by the Detroit Tigers on Friday. He had a horrid 7.82

Six-time All-Star Rodriguez, 35, will report to the Nationals' minor league facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The New York Yankees placed second baseman Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list.

Castro, 27, suffered a strained right hamstring while running out a ground ball on Monday in the opener of a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox.

Castro is batting .313 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 73 games in his second season with New York. To fill Castro's roster spot, the Yankees promoted versatile infielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Toronto Blue Jays designated right-handed reliever Jason Grilli for assignment and called up right-handed reliever Chris Smith from Triple-A Buffalo.

Grilli, 40, was 2-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 26 games with the Blue Jays this season and allowed nine home runs in 20 2/3 innings.

Smith, 28, was 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 games with Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays also activated outfielder Ezequiel Carrera (fractured right foot) from the 10-day disabled list and returned outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. to Triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Antonio Bastardo was recalled by the Pittsburgh Pirates from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced.

