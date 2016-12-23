Andrew Marchand ESPN Senior Writer Andrew Marchand is a senior writer for ESPNNewYork. He also regularly contributes to SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight, ESPNews, ESPN New York 98.7 FM and ESPN Radio. He joined ESPN in 2007 after nine years at the New York Post. Follow Andrew on Twitter » Follow on Twitter
It has been a fun two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays. They ended a 22-year playoff drought in 2015, winning the AL East thanks to a memorable 24-5 stretch in late July and August. They returned to the playoffs in 2016, won a dramatic wild-card game and made the ALCS for the second straight season.
HOT RUMOR OF THE DAY: Free-agent pitcher Tyson Ross, who was surprisingly cut loose by the San Diego Padres, has a number of teams interested, but most notably, he met with the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers on Wednesday, according to our own Jeff Passan. Source: Before visiting the Texas Rangers today
