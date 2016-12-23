ESPN.com news services The Blue Jays and Jose Bautista are close to a deal for the free-agent slugger to stay with Toronto, according to multiple reports. MLB.com was first to report that the Blue Jays are the front-runner to sign Bautista and that the sides are near a contract. The Blue Jays and Bautista
It's certain no other baseball playing country has a national program quite like Canada's when it comes to unity, career loyalty and patriotism. On Saturday at a downtown hotel at the Rogers Centre, Baseball Canada staged its annual fund-raising banquet, with starry alumni past and present in
The reception from fans was anything but icy as players from the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team arrived in Edmonton for an autograph session on their 2017 Winter Tour on Friday. Fans chanted “Let's go, Blue Jays” as Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis, Aaron Sanchez and Marco Estrada arrived for the ticketed
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0