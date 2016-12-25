The Tigers have sent some mixed signals this winter. The offseason began with widespread reports that GM Al Avila was going to break up the team. Indeed, it was reported that he was willing to field offers for any and all players, on up to Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera. As the offseason has unfolded
DETROIT (AP) -- Third baseman Nick Castellanos agreed to a $3 million contract and shortstop Jose Iglesias reached a $4.1 million deal as the Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration with all of their remaining eligible players.
DETROIT -- Utility man Andrew Romine will make $1.3 million in 2017 after settling with the Detroit Tigers and avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports reported Thursday night. Five other Tigers are eligible to file for arbitration today; if last year is any guide, most will reach settlements within the next
