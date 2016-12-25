Detroit Tigers

2nd AL Central
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .267 AVG
  • Runs
    750 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.24 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    182 HR
  • NBC Sports2 hours ago

    Justin Verlander: “I’m too old to be part of a rebuilding process”

    The Tigers have sent some mixed signals this winter. The offseason began with widespread reports that GM Al Avila was going to break up the team. Indeed, it was reported that he was willing to field offers for any and all players, on up to Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera. As the offseason has unfolded

  • The Associated Press

    Tigers reach deals with Castellanos, Iglesias

    DETROIT (AP) -- Third baseman Nick Castellanos agreed to a $3 million contract and shortstop Jose Iglesias reached a $4.1 million deal as the Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration with all of their remaining eligible players.

    3
  • Andrew Romine to make $1.3 million in 2017 after settling with Tigers
    MLive.com

    Andrew Romine to make $1.3 million in 2017 after settling with Tigers

    DETROIT -- Utility man Andrew Romine will make $1.3 million in 2017 after settling with the Detroit Tigers and avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports reported Thursday night. Five other Tigers are eligible to file for arbitration today; if last year is any guide, most will reach settlements within the next