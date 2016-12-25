Justin Verlander is set to start another opening day for the Detroit Tigers. The rest of the rotation is a little less clear, but manager Brad Ausmus is hoping he'll have plenty of options. Ausmus saw no reason to hold back on announcing that Verlander would start the opener.
Carlos Beltran Beltran has struggled with durability issues, but he has 421 career homers, three Gold Gloves, nine All-Star appearances and a career 1.078 OPS in 235 postseason plate appearances. Another productive season or two will seal it, but his numbers already compare favorably to other Hall of
Pirates Get: SP Jose Quintana White Sox Get: SP Tyler Glasnow, CF Austin Meadows, C Elias Diaz Rumor/Speculation "Trade rumors have been swirling around White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana since early December," wrote Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago on Jan. 15. "Now, the latest intelligence
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|94
|67
|.584
|0.0
|86
|75
|.534
|8.0
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5