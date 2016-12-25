The Detroit Tigers have had a relatively quiet offseason, and with general manager Al Avila telling reporters that the team won't surpass the $200 million luxury tax threshold in 2018, this means that the Tigers probably won't have a lot of flexibility next winter either. According to Baseball
Saturday’s Say Hey, Baseball includes Detroit’s strategy, top prospects, and a 1999 infield. Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. Earlier this offseason, it looked as if we might see not one, but two, AL Central clubs try to kick off the
The 2011 Philadelphia Phillies were a great team. They won 102 games, but the season ended in the National League Division Series with Ryan Howard crumpled in pain along the first-base line after blowing out his Achilles while making the final out in a disappointing loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Little
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|94
|67
|.584
|0.0
|86
|75
|.534
|8.0
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5