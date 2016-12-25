Detroit Tigers

  • Batting Avg
    .267 AVG
  • Runs
    750 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.24 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    182 HR
  • Tigers could have plenty of options for rotation
    The Associated Press5 hours ago

    Tigers could have plenty of options for rotation

    Justin Verlander is set to start another opening day for the Detroit Tigers. The rest of the rotation is a little less clear, but manager Brad Ausmus is hoping he'll have plenty of options. Ausmus saw no reason to hold back on announcing that Verlander would start the opener.

