Texas Rangers

1st AL West
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .262 AVG
  • Runs
    765 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.37 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    201 HR
  • Hot Stove Digest: Will Astros use hacking bounty to acquire Jose Quintana?
    Big League Stew2 hours ago

    Hot Stove Digest: Will Astros use hacking bounty to acquire Jose Quintana?

    MOST INTERESTING RUMOR OF THE DAY: Earlier this week we heard conflicting reports on the Texas Rangers level of interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that could leave the door open for Texas’ other team, the Houston Astros, to ramp

  • mlbshop.com

    Texas Rangers Apparel, Rangers Gear, Jerseys, Shirts

    Get authentic apparel and gear from the official online store of the Texas Rangers at MLBShop.com. Shop official player jerseys, authentic on-field hats, t-shirts, accessories, collectible memorabilia, and much more. Show your fandom with Rangers gear for the office, your home, your lawn, or your car

  • Texas Rangers offering ticket special in Super Bowl commercial
    Fort Worth Star-Telegram

    Texas Rangers offering ticket special in Super Bowl commercial

    The Texas Rangers will air a commercial during the Super Bowl locally on KDFW/Channel 4 Sunday featuring Vaden Todd Lewis, lead singer of Fort Worth band The Toadies. It's the second consecutive year the Rangers have aired a Super Bowl commercial. The spot features a version of “Take Me Out to the