Gerry Fraley, Rangers beat writer for SportsDayDFW.com and The Dallas Morning News, answered questions about the team in a live chat recently. Here are some highlights: How many wins do you think it will take to win the AL West this year and which team is the favorite? Fraley: I'll put the morning
FRISCO — The Frisco RoughRiders played host Saturday to the latest Texas Rangers Winter Caravan stop, and the Double A affiliate did more than just try to sell season tickets. Proceeds from the event at Dr Pepper Ballpark were donated to the Det. Jerry Walker Memorial Fund. Walker, of the Little Elm
The off-season has been a busy one for Cole Hamels, who said that he completed some important work for his charity such as the All-Star Hitting & Pitching Clinic he held Saturday with Michael Young at Trinity High School. He's also scored some serious family time and joined the long procession of