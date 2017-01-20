Here's the latest baseball news from the Land Of 10,000 Lakes… The Twins made Fernando Salas an offer before the right-hander re-signed with the Mets, 1500ESPN's Darren Wolfson reports (Twitter link). Minnesota's offer was reportedly a one-year deal, like Salas' deal with the Mets, and
To learn about our efforts to improve the accessibility and usability of our website, please visit our Accessibility Information page. Skip to section navigation or Skip to main content
ESPN.com The Los Angeles Angels invited 13 non-roster players to spring training on Thursday, including top first-base prospect Matt Thaiss. Thaiss, 21, is the Angels' No. 2-ranked prospect, according to ESPN's Keith Law. The 2016 first-round pick (16th overall) slashed .292/.361/.462 with six