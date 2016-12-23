The Los Angeles Angels have avoided salary arbitration this year, reaching deals new second baseman Danny Espinosa and four other players Friday. The Angels also settled on one-year contracts with right fielder Kole Calhoun, catcher Martin Maldonado and right-handed starters Garrett Richards and Matt
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have avoided salary arbitration this year, reaching deals new second baseman Danny Espinosa and four other players Friday. The Angels also settled on one-year contracts with right fielder Kole Calhoun, catcher Martin Maldonado and right-handed starters Garrett
The Angels have internally discussed pursuing free-agent catcher Matt Wieters, according to a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Wieters, the top remaining available backstop, would provide an immediate upgrade for an Angels club that currently has Carlos Perez and Martin Maldonado slated to split