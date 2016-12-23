CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Indians 2017 promotional schedule includes five jersey giveaways, four bobbleheads and a host of family-oriented activities. Throughout the year, 37 of 81 home dates will have a promotion of some kind. Bobbleheads will depict Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis
Even after a big week when home-run champion Mark Trumbo and mercurial star Jose Bautista found jobs with their old teams, yet another home-run champion (Chris Carter) plus a 30-100 man (Mike Napoli), several more big hitters, two closers, at least a trio of lefty specialists and some very accomplished
Former Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte has died following a car crash in his native Dominican Republic. He was 33.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|94
|67
|.584
|0.0
|86
|75
|.534
|8.0
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5