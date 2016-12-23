NC Dinos of the KBO League have signed right-hander Jeff Manship, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports (via Twitter). Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reported earlier this week that the two sides were in the process of working out a deal. Terms of the contract weren't announced. Manship is represented
Saturday’s Say Hey, Baseball takes a look at a potential reunion between the Rangers and Mike Napoli and the top two farm systems in baseball (according to Keith Law). On Friday afternoon, the Rangers added James Loney to their fold on a minor league deal in an effort to shore up their depth at first
Luis Valbuena signs with the Angels, Joba Chamberlain heads to Milwaukee plus Jose Bautista plans to play for Team Dominican Republic
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|94
|67
|.584
|0.0
|86
|75
|.534
|8.0
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5