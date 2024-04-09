2024 Masters tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead marquee pairing; Tiger Woods set for Thursday afternoon
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
Tee times for this year's Thursday and Friday at the 2024 Masters have been released, and there will be several compelling pairings for this year's opening rounds. Past champions and potential future ones will be on the tee box together.
With rainy weather on the way, the morning/afternoon pairings take on an extra significance. Thunderstorms are projected to hit Augusta National Thursday morning, with rain forecast for the entire day. That could give the afternoon pairings an advantage, or force them to complete their first round on Friday.
Thursday's marquee pairings are as follows:
10:18 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
10:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffer, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
10:54 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cam Smith
1:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
1:36 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
1:48 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
2:00 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
Unlike some other tournaments, the Masters doesn't tend to create gimmicky matchups for the sake of some cheap attention. LIV Golf players, for instance, are scattered throughout the pairings, for instance, some with amateurs, some with lesser-known players, some with PGA Tour stars.