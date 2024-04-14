2024 Masters final round live updates: Scottie Scheffler holds solo lead, eyeing second title at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler enters Sunday at 7-under, which gives him a one shot lead over the rest of the field

Scottie Scheffler is in position to win a second green jacket.

The world’s top-ranked golfer entered Sunday’s final round at Augusta National with a one-shot lead, thanks to his 1-under 71 on Saturday. He’s been on an incredible stretch of golf lately, too, having carded 39 straight rounds of par or better.

Scheffler will go off in the final group with Collin Morikawa, who starts just a shot back at 6-under. Morikawa is also searching for his second Masters title after his win there in 2022. To help them both, 28 of the last 33 winners at the Masters have come from the final group.

Max Homa, who failed to make a birdie all day on Saturday, is in third at 5-under. He had 17 pars and a single bogey in his third round. Masters rookie Ludvig Aberg is alone in fourth at 4-under, and Bryson DeChambeau — who started Saturday with a share of the lead — will start Sunday four shots back of Scheffler.

Stick here for live updates throughout play on Sunday.

