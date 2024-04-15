2024 Masters payouts: How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his win at Augusta National?

Scottie Scheffler rolled to a dominant four-shot win on Sunday to pick up his second green jacket

Scottie Scheffler ran away from the field on Sunday afternoon at Augusta National.

The world’s top-ranked golfer cruised to a dominant four-shot win to claim his second career Masters title without any issue. He posted a final-round 68, and held on as Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg — who were tied with him at the top briefly before making the turn — all slipped away. It marked Scheffler's ninth career win on the PGA Tour, his third victory this season and his second major championship.

As a result, Scheffler took home $3.6 million — which is $360,000 more than Jon Rahm earned last year for his win. Aberg earned $2.16 million for his runner-up finish, which is an incredible paycheck for his first ever major championship appearance. The Masters had a $20 million purse this week, which is a record for the major and $2 million more than last season.

Here’s a look at how much Scheffler the rest of the field earned this week at Augusta National.

2024 Masters payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler — $3.6 million

2. Ludvig Aberg — $2.16 million

T3. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood — $1.04 million

T6. Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau — $695,000

8. Xander Schauffele — $620,000

T9. Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Young — $540,000

T12. Matthieu Pavon, Patrick Reed, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis — $406,000

T16. Sepp Straka, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk — $310,000

T20. Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover — $250,000

T22. Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee, Harris English, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay — $175,500

T30. Tom Kim, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler — $124,200

T35. Kurt Kitayama, Camillo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia — $103,000

T38. Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List, Ryan Fox — $86,000

T43. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry — $72,000

T45. Denny McCarthy, Brooks Koepka, José María Olazábal, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett — $57,200

Those who finished outside of the top 50 will receive a cash prize ranging $49,200 down, depending on the final scores. Neal Shipley, who was the lone amateur to make the cut this week, will not receive a cash payout.

51. Grayson Murray

52. Eric Cole

T53. Adam Hadwin, Neal Shipley (A)*

T55. Jake Knapp, Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau

T58. Vijay Singh, Thorbjørn Olesen

60. Tiger Woods