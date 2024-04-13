2024 Masters third round live updates: DeChambeau, Homa, Scheffler share lead as Tiger Woods makes record cut

Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa started Saturday in a three-way tie for first at Augusta National

It's Moving Day at Augusta National, and we've got a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau enter play on Saturday at the Masters with a share of the lead at 6-under on the week. That gives them a two-shot lead over the rest of the field. DeChambeau, who moved a massive sign during his second round, bogeyed the 18th on Friday to drop into the group at the top.

Nicolai Højgaard is behind them at 4-under to start the day, and both Cam Davis and Collin Morikawa are at 3-under.

Tiger Woods is a ways back, but he's playing into the weekend. Woods made the cut for a record 24th straight time at the Masters on Friday, which broke a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples. He's at 1-over on the week.

Stick here for live updates throughout play on Saturday.

