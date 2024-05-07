How WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson scheduled preseason game vs Puerto Rico at South Carolina

COLUMBIA — When fans go a South Carolina women's basketball game at Colonial Life Arena, they are almost guaranteed to see a particular shooting motion. Yet, that player isn't donning garnet and black, rather frozen in time.

The statue of A'ja Wilson greets every fan, a permanent reminder of her college resume which includes being the school's all-time leader in points and blocks, three straight SEC Player of the Year awards and the consensus national player of the year in 2018.

Coach Dawn Staley's transformative influence on Wilson spanned four years but success has followed to the professional ranks. Now, the No. 1 overall 2018 WNBA draft pick and two-time WNBA MVP is among the league's best players as a member of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and takes direction from coach Becky Hammon. A new group, and new championships.

Wilson returns to Colonial Life Arena on Saturday for a preseason game between the Aces and the Puerto Rico national team. Game time is 1 p.m. Wilson is not the only reason the game landed at Colonial Life Arena, but her larger than life image was a deciding factor.

"Bridging the WNBA and the NCAA, what better way to do that than South Carolina" Nikki Fargas, president of the Aces, told the Greenville News.

Linda Hargrove, a decorated coach and now president of ProHoops Sports & Events, devotes her time to organizing events that better connect the women's college and professional basketball worlds. Hargrove got word the Aces were searching for different preseason opportunities, so she contacted Aces general manager Natalie Williams in December.

Hargrove spent nearly three years trying to get a WNBA preseason game in Wichita, Kansas, where she coached at Wichita State, but had little luck. Her son and COO of the company, Brian Hargrove, suggested they find an alternate location for the Aces to play, like Columbia.

The Aces were all in.

"We told Dawn Staley this is what we are planning on doing and she responded 'What can I do to help?' " Fargas said.

The process didn't start as a homecoming game for Wilson, rather a desire to connect fans, who Fargas explained have been so loyal to their college team but now suffer geographically, with the WNBA. Especially for fans of Wilson and Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who played at Duke.

"It connects us back with that avid fan who has supported these women from the time they stepped foot on campus and this is a way to bridge that relationship, not everyone can fly to Vegas but this is a way for us to go to them," Fargas said.

Wilson found out about the game the same time her teammates did, with no special say or input.

"Its a win-win for the basketball community," Fargas said.

Why are the Las Vegas Aces playing Team Puerto Rico?

Hammon told reporters last week that there wasn't a team interested in playing the Aces, making it difficult to schedule preseason games. Hargrove explained that once they settled on Columbia as the site, she began contacting opponents.

"It was late so it was hard to find a WNBA team that needed an opponent so we started looking at national teams," Hargrove said. "Team Puerto Rico was very interested in playing that game in Columbia and it fell into place."

Dawn Staley and Becky Hammon 'creating dynasties'

The exhibition game will put two of the most prolific women's basketball coaches in one building, with Staley expected to be in attendance.

Hammon, a six-time WNBA All Star, became the first full-time female assistant coach in the NBA before taking over the Aces and winning the last two WNBA championships. Staley secured her third national title for South Carolina in April, the first with Wilson in 2017.

"You look at the resume of Dawn Staley and you look at the resume of Becky Hammon ... they are creating dynasties, there are a lot of similarities in the culture that they both represent," Fargas said. "The demand of excellence from both coaches ... their expectations and preparation in pursuing greatness."

Hargrove finds there to be a disconnect between college basketball and WNBA fans. Both Hargrove and Fargas know that viewership is on the rise for women's college basketball and this preseason game is an opportunity to blend two sports environments into one.

What better place to start.

"(Hammon) and (Staley) have become guardians of the game, its not only what they are doing on the court but its what they are doing off the court," Fargas said.

