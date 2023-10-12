A'ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart in WNBA Finals: How ex-South Carolina star fared for Aces

Former South Carolina basketball star A'ja Wilson is one win away from her second championship ring after leading her Las Vegas Aces to a blowout 104-76 win over the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Wilson led the team scoring with 26 points and added 15 rebounds to her tally. These Finals were one of the most heavily anticipated showdowns in the history of the league, with the No. 1 seed Aces — who have not lost a game in these playoffs — and No. 2 seed Liberty being the top teams throughout the season. The main matchup fans were looking forward to was Wilson going against Breanna Stewart: Both are two-time WNBA MVPs who are world-class bigs with elite offensive arsenals, but Wilson has gotten the best of Stewart through two matchups.

In Game 2, the Aces' stars once again showed out as they did in Game 1. Jackie Young poured in 24 points while the shifty Kelsey Plum added 23 points. Guard Jackie Young put up 14 points and 11 assists, consistently finding Wilson in the pick-and-roll with an array of beautiful dimes to get the former Gamecock some easy buckets.

Teams that go up 2-0 in the Finals are 17-0 in WNBA history. The Aces have all the momentum heading into Game 3, but are seeking to repeat as champions — a feat that has not been achieved since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks.

A'ja Wilson stats for 2023 WNBA Finals

In 31 minutes, Wilson had 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 1 of 2 on 3-point attempts. She was also 5 for 5 from the free throw line. She had six offensive rebounds, nine defensive rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and two personal fouls.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces in points, rebounds, and blocks in Game 2, the second time she's done that in a Finals game in her career. Jonquel Jones, current starter on the Liberty, and Lisa Leslie both managed the feat twice, the only other players to do it multiple times in WNBA Finals history.

Did A'ja Wilson outplay Breanna Stewart in Game 2?

While Stewart scored 21 points and proved to be a worthy matchup for Wilson in Game 1, the second meeting of the Finals was a completely different story. Wilson delivered a masterful performance, doing considerable damage with her jump shot while providing the Aces with an interior force.

Stewart, on the other hand, shot 6 of 17 and hit just one of her six attempted 3-pointers, struggling to deal with the size and strength of Wilson and frontcourt counterpart Kiah Stokes. In the second quarter with the Aces up big, Wilson used a jump-stop, pump-fake move to get Stewart in the air, then another graceful stepthrough move to convert the easy layup, much to the delight of the fans in the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

A'ja Wilson got Stewie on this up-and-under 👀 pic.twitter.com/cvw9pAo1cg — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2023

When did A'ja Wilson play for South Carolina?

The all-time leader in points and blocks for South Carolina's women's basketball team, Wilson was on the Gamecocks from 2014 through 2018, winning three straight SEC Player of the Year awards in her final three seasons. She led South Carolina to the NCAA national title in 2017, putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds in the final against Mississippi State. She was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She also was the consensus national player of the year in 2018. On Jan. 18, 2021, a statue of Wilson was dedicated near the main entrance to South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena.

WNBA Finals schedule 2023

The 2023 WNBA Finals began Sunday, Oct. 8. The best-of-five series will end Oct. 20, if necessary.

Game 1: Las Vegas 99, New York 82 (Las Vegas leads, 1-0)

Game 2: Las Vegas 104, New York 76 (Las Vegas leads, 2-0)

Game 3: Las Vegas at New York, Oct. 15, 2 p.m., ABC

x-Game 4: Las Vegas at New York, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN

x-Game 5: New York at Las Vegas, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., ESPN

x-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: A'ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart in 2023 WNBA Finals: Stats, MVP race