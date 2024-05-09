Wisconsin basketball makes final schools for top transfer target

Wisconsin basketball transfer target Noah Boyed included the Badgers in his final three schools, according to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

Boyed will visit all three — Wisconsin, LSU and Oregon — before making a commitment decision.

The JUCO transfer center initially signed with Baylor in November of 2023. He was granted his release on April 26 and quickly heard from several top programs, including Wisconsin, Oregon, Ohio State and Creighton.

The 7-foot center played in 31 games for McCook Community College in 2023-24 and averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.48 blocks on 56.7% shooting. He is looking to make the jump to the Division I level with three years of eligibility remaining.

Former Baylor commit Noah Boyed will visit Wisconsin, Oregon and LSU as his final 3, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 8, 2024

Wisconsin has depth at center with senior Steven Crowl back for a final season and sophomore Nolan Winter set to come off the bench. Boyed would likely enter below Winter on the depth chart, though could play his way into backup minutes.

The Badgers have made three transfer splashes thus far: guard John Tonje, point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos. Greg Gard and his staff remain active in the portal as the program looks to improve entering 2024-25 and beyond.

Big Ten programs can never have enough depth and talent at forward and center, given the teams on the schedule. A possible addition of Boyed would be substantial news even if he doesn’t start.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this offseason, check out the updated list of its commitments, targets and scheduled visits.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire