BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from Missouri transfer guard John Tonje

Wisconsin basketball landed a transfer portal commitment from former Missouri guard John Tonje on Thursday.

Tonje is the third member of the program’s transfer class, joining former Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter and former Northern Illinois power forward Xavier Amos.

The Badgers were late to join Tonje’s transfer recruitment. He was committed to New Mexico for a moment, though he walked back that commitment and chose the Badgers instead.

The five-year college veteran averaged just 9.8 minutes, 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals for Missouri in 2023-24. His best season came in 2022-23 at Colorado State — averages of 31.3 minutes, 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals on 47% shooting and 39% from three.

He joins a Wisconsin backcourt that will consist of Hunter, top 2024 recruit Daniel Freitag, John Blackwell, Max Klesmit and others. It’s a new-look group after the departures of Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr earlier this offseason.

