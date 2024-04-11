Watch Golf Champ’s Daughter Sink A Ridiculous Putt At Masters Event

Golfer Bubba Watson begins his quest for a third Masters title on Thursday at Augusta National, but his daughter already won over the crowd.

Dakota Watson drew roars from the gallery when she sank a really long putt during the Par 3 tournament on Wednesday while caddying for her pop.

The 9-year-old thrust her hands in the air and got a hug from Dad.

A second nudge earns Dakota a roar from the patrons. #themastershttps://t.co/uE2yMlQggZpic.twitter.com/NWvDf9IX2w — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

The elder Watson has made more than $48 million while winning 12 tour events. His Masters victories in 2012 and 2014 make him just one of 17 golfers to capture that major more than once.

Dakota Watson doesn’t shoot left-handed like her dad, but it looks like she has his touch.

Check out another shot she made:

