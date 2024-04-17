How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Arsenal’s Champions League hopes are in the balance as they travel to face Bayern Munich tonight.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in north London last week, producing some uncharacteristically slack defending to allow Thomas Tuchel and his players, who have struggled for form this season, to take a positive result back to Munich.

Mikel Arteta’s side must also bounce back from Premier League frustration, having fallen to a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

There is now the danger of Arsenal’s season stumbling off track on two fronts in the space of a few days, with a much-improved showing needed at the Allianz Arena.

It is not a ground that holds particularly happy memory for the Gunners - they have been beaten 5-1 on each of their last two visits.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be at the ground providing expert analysis.