UNC basketball earns Top-3 ranking in John Fanta’s second Way-Too-Early Top 25

Will Harrison Ingram withdraw his name from the NBA Draft? Will reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis return to Chapel Hill for a fifth year?

Those are the top two questions surrounding the UNC men’s basketball program right now, which is expected to be another dangerous team in the 2024-2025 campaign.

Even if Ingram and Davis don’t return, North Carolina will be just fine. They bring in 5-star McDonalds All-Americans in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, a 4-star center in James Brown, plus return key bench contributors in Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington.

The mission remains the same: a seventh National Championship.

In FOX Sports’ John Fanta’s second installation of his Way-Too-Early Top 25, the Tar Heels come in at third.

The @John_Fanta Way Too Early Top 25 2.0 😎 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9Z23lP8pcb — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 24, 2024

With Hunter Dickinson announcing his return for a fifth year, there’s no surprise Kansas is ranked number one. UConn will likely see Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Donovan Clingen and Stephon Castle leave, so that second overall ranking remains in questions.

While UNC is very deserving of its ranking, as few other teams return players of Davis and Dickinson’s caliber, these are simply just preseason rankings. We all know what happened in the 2022-2023 campaign (don’t remind us).

Oh – there’s also a strong possibility the Tar Heels could add a couple players in the transfer portal. Former Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo and former Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi are the two UNC portal targets to watch right now.

