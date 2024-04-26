Transfer target Clifford Omoruyi to visit UNC basketball program

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will soon get a visit from a top target in the transfer portal.

After showing interest and receiving mutual interest back, the Tar Heels will get a visit from Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi. Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan reported the news on Friday afternoon, stating that the Omoruyi will be on campus May 2nd for his visit as he looks for a new team.

The center is among the top players in the transfer portal and would be an immediate fit for the Tar Heels who are looking to add a player at the position with Armando Bacot gone. UNC does have Jalen Washington and will welcome in James Brown as well, but having the chance to sure up the position with a player like Omoruyi would be huge as well.

Last season, Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. He’s one of the best-shot blockers in the country and will add that dynamic to any team he picks.

Recently, he cut his list down to 10 teams which UNC made the cut for, taking a step forward. He’s also taken a few visits as his recruitment rolls on.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire