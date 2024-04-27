UNC hoops add LaSalle to its 2024-2025 non-conference schedule

Even with Harrison Ingram entering his name into the 2024 NBA Draft, there’s still a ton of optimist surrounding the UNC men’s basketball program months ahead of the 2024-2025 campaign.

Seth Trimble, a major part of the Tar Heels’ guard rotation, recently announced his return to Chapel Hill after a brief stint in the transfer portal. 5-star recruits Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, both McDonalds All-Americans, both join the roster.

Oh – there’s also a strong possibility reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis returns.

All the above moves point to yet another strong season in North Carolina, with eyes set on a seventh NCAA Championship after last year’s Sweet 16 exit.

Speaking of next year, UNC’s non-conference schedule is nearing finalization, with the Tar Heels set to face the Atlantic 10’s LaSalle Explorers on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Chapel Hill.

LaSalle, coming off its fourth consecutive losing campaign, has yet to make the NCAA Tournament since its surprise Sweet 16 run in 2013. The Explorers’ best year since that run, record-wise, came during a 17-16 campaign in 2014-2015.

LaSalle does have a bright future ahead, though, as longtime Penn and Temple coach Fran Dunphy heads the program. Dunphy appeared in the NCAA Tournament 17 times with Penn and Temple, with his team’s best result being three Round of 32 appearances.

This would be the first ever matchup between North Carolina and LaSalle.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire