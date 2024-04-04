Ian Jackson and Drake Powell impress at 2024 McDAAG

It’s going to be a fun season in Chapel Hill next year.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has proven his strengths again on the recruiting trail, nabbing a pair of 5-stars in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, the hometown kid who plays high school basketball 20 minutes from campus. Joining the two 5-stars is James Brown, the 4-star center from Chicago, Ill. who plays at Link Academy.

Jackson and Powell received the opportunities of a lifetime this week, as they suited up for the East squad in Tuesday’s McDonalds All-American game. Both UNC signees played with several future opponents, including Duke signees Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans.

While Powell did not score in the McDAAG, he provided valuable defense, as evidenced by his four rebounds and two steals. Don’t be fooled – Powell can score, averaging 16.6 points per game across his high school career.

“Along with it being competitive, it is very high energy and everyone is intense,” Powell told 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi on playing with his McDAAG teammates. “We’ve been focusing on sharing the basketball a bit more and playing off of one another.”

Jackson was one of the McDAAG’s offensive stars, scoring 21 points on 9-of-21 shooting. He likely would’ve been the MVP, but East teammate/ Maryland signee Derik Queen (23) and Rutgers signee Dylan Harper (22) barely outscored him.

UNC commit Ian Jackson scored 21 in McD's game. Lots of rim pressure with transition speed, HC slashing, off-ball movement to get open. Hit a big three late. Active at both ends all game. pic.twitter.com/cqjgW29CP8 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) April 3, 2024

“It’s been great just getting the opportunity to be here and compete against the players from around the country, who are considered the top players,” Jackson told Bossi on playing with his McDAAG teammates. “It’s competitive and I’ve had fun.”

Expect to see more of the same in Chapel Hill next year, only Powell will be scoring significantly more.

Can we fast-forward to November?

