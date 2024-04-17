'Time for Leeds to trust their swing'

[BBC]

At the Masters on Sunday, world number one Scottie Scheffler emerged from a four-way tie for the lead with six birdies in a 10-hole stretch around the turn to secure his second Green Jacket.

After dropping two shots within four holes, he still won the tournament by four shots and said: "I did my best to stay calm out there."

Scheffler trusted in himself and his deep faith to make it over the line: "I believe that today's plans were already laid out many years ago, and I could do nothing to mess up those plans." He believed in himself and delivered when it mattered most.

Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson successfully asked his players to do likewise telling them to " trust your swing" on the run-in to becoming champions of England in 1992.

They, like Scheffler at Augusta, stumbled with a 4-0 defeat at Manchester City with six to go before seeing off bitter rivals Manchester United to the title with a game to spare.

It is no coincidence why champions prevail. Since the turn of 2022 Scheffler has won nine times and gained an enormous 575 strokes against the field. He has been 100 shots better than Rory McIlroy, the second-best player in that period. That relentless performance is built on carrying on doing what you have been doing, trusting in your training so that practice becomes permanent.

So now is not the time for Leeds United to panic and make radical changes. By sticking to his game plan, Daniel Farke has all but eradicated Leicester City's 17-point lead and given the club a far clearer shot at promotion than the fallout fromlast summer's relegation had suggested.

We are four years on from Leeds romping to the Championship title and into the Premier League by 10 points under Marcelo Bielsa. After

the resumption of football during the pandemic United began with a defeat at Cardiff City behind closed doors but were unstoppable come the final reckoning.

Time again to trust your swing - this time in front of the galleries.