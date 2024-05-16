PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler begins with a magnificent eagle

The reigning world No. 1 started the second major of the year with the shot of the tournament so far.

It's good to be Scottie Scheffler. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE — Scottie Scheffler stood at the first tee nine strokes behind clubhouse leader Xander Schauffele. Two swings later, Scheffler had sliced Schauffele's lead to seven.

Scheffler holed his approach on No. 1 at Valhalla, and suddenly Schauffele's massive lead didn't look quite so untouchable any more:

Scheffler has won four of the last five tournaments he's played in, including the Masters, and placed T2 in the fifth. He also welcomed the birth of his first child last week. And he might just add another major championship to his overflowing pile of riches in the next three days.