PGA Championship betting: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the big favorites

It’s the most recent PGA Tour winners vs. everyone else at the PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the two clear favorites at BetMGM entering the second major of 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. Both Scheffler and McIlroy have each won their last two starts; Scheffler won his second green jacket at the Masters in April and followed that up with a win at the RBC Heritage.

McIlroy teamed with Shane Lowry two weeks ago to win the Zurich Classic and absolutely dominated Xander Schauffele on the back nine on Sunday at Quail Hollow to win the Wells Fargo Championship.

Scheffler didn’t enter either of the two events McIlroy won as he and his wife Meredith awaited the birth of their son Bennett. He’s the favorite to win his third major at +450 while McIlroy is right behind him at +750.

Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world for good reason. He’s won four of his last five starts dating back to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March. The only tournament he didn’t win in that span came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open when he finished in a tie for second after missing a putt to make a playoff on the final hole.

McIlroy returns to Valhalla after winning the 2014 tournament at the course. He took down Phil Mickelson with a par on the final hole as darkness was quickly approaching. He should have confidence from that win and the way he pulled away from Schauffele over the closing stretch at the Wells Fargo. McIlroy and Schauffele were tied ahead of the back nine on Sunday before McIlroy went on an absolute heater. He won by five despite a double bogey on the final hole.

Defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is the co-No. 3 favorite at +1400 along with Schauffele. Koepka finished in a tie for 45th at the Masters after shooting over par in each of the four rounds of the tournament. He enters this year’s PGA after a win, however. He won the LIV event in Singapore less than two weeks ago at 15-under.

Schauffele is the No. 3 golfer in the world behind Scheffler and McIlroy in the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s finished in the top 20 in all but two of his starts this season, though it’s currently fair to wonder about his ability to close out a win late in tournaments. He was in the final group on Sunday at the Players and finished in a tie for second behind Scheffler and was stuck in neutral as McIlroy sprinted away at Quail Hollow.

Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg are the No. 5 favorites at +1800. Rahm has finished in the top 10 in every LIV start this season since leaving the PGA Tour but finished the Masters tied with Koepka at 9-over. Aberg has been phenomenal to start the 2024 season, but he missed the Wells Fargo with a knee issue.

2024 PGA Championship favorites