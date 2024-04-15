Who are Texas Tech football's most improved players? Zach Kittley, Tim DeRuyter weigh in

The Texas Tech football spring game unfolds Saturday afternoon in Midland, and in conjunction with it, the Red Raiders will present their in-house team awards. Joey McGuire reinstated a program tradition that went dormant after the Mike Leach years.

One of the honors is the JT King Award for most improved player, which was presented annually from 1978 through 2008.

Center Sheridan Wilson, tackle Ty Buchanan, linebacker John Curry, cornerbacks Jalon Peoples and Maurion Horn and defensive tackle Dooda Banks might be among the favorites based on remarks Monday by offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

DeRuyter described Curry, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound redshirt freshman from Coronado, as firmly in the two-deep.

"John Curry, I thought, really made a step up," DeRuyter said when asked about his most improved players. "I think Jalon Peoples has really upped his game. Mo Horn at corner I think is playing as well as anybody on our defense right now."

Related: Texas Tech football: 7 players who can make a move in spring practice

Related: Texas Tech football, 5 topics: Joey McGuire picks player who had best off-season

Peoples and Horn, sophomores from Cedar Hill and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, respectively, are among the holdovers vying to replace multi-year starters Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams. Also in that mix is Bralyn Lux, who started eight games last season.

DeRuyter also brought up Banks and fellow defensive tackle Quincy Ledet, who are getting first crack at replacing longtime starters Tony Bradford and Jaylon Hutchings.

"I like where Dooda has come in the three years we've had him," DeRuyter said. "Every year, he's made progress. Sometimes a guy thinks, 'OK, the older guys are gone. I'm going to inherit it.' He comes out, and he works. I think Quincy's done a nice job doing that as well."

Tech planned since the end of last season to move Caleb Rogers, a 42-game starter at tackle, to the inside for this coming season. Rogers speculated in December he was going to center, though McGuire never committed to a specific position for him.

It appears Wilson will come out of spring as the first-team center, leaving the guard spots to be hashed out among Rogers and transfers Vinny Sciury from Toledo and Davion Carter from Memphis.

Kittley said Wilson tops his list of most improved players.

"Sheridan Wilson's one of the guys I've been most proud of," he said. "You're talking a guy that will be in his redshirt sophomore year. Sometimes that's the time these guys should be flashing and making their way into the starting lineup. ... He's really kind of taken ownership of running the offensive line and being the center."

Related: Texas Tech football welcomes new fleet of tight ends as spring starts

Related: Transfer portal additions say Texas Tech football coaches have lived up to promises

Kittley also named Buchanan, tight end Johncarlos Miller and wide receiver Kelby Valsin as players who have made strides. Buchanan's a 6-6, 310-pound junior. He started the Independence Bowl at left tackle in the spot left by departed transfer Monroe Mills and has been first-team at right tackle since day one this spring.

"His last three practices," Kittley said, "we've seen Ty Buchanan get better and better and better."

The JT King Award traditionally goes to a player who is a holdover in the program, but Kittley said Miller has turned heads based on his background and what he's done in his first semester after transferring from Elon. He's a 6-5, 245-pound junior.

"You're talking about a guy that played offensive line in high school and true wide receiver at Elon," Kittley said, "so he's learning a new position as well, but doing some really good things."

Valsin's a 6-1, 195-pound redshirt freshman receiver from Arlington Bowie who didn't get into a game last season.

"He's done a really good job.," Kittley said. "He showed up really big in our scrimmage on Saturday, caught a couple of touchdown passes."

Texas Tech center Sheridan Wilson, shown during a 2023 preseason practice, is making a strong case to crack the starting lineup this spring. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said Wilson tops his list of most improved players.

Related: Return date projected for Texas Tech football's Behren Morton, Micah Hudson, Jalin Conyers

Related: Joey McGuire discusses Texas Tech football portal plans

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who are Texas Tech football's most improved? Kittley, DeRuyter weigh in