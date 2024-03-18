Texas Tech football: 7 players who can make a move in spring practice

The Texas Tech football team, when last seen three months ago, was celebrating a 34-14 victory over California at the Independence Bowl. Quarterback Behren Morton and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, winners of the game's outstanding offensive and defensive player awards, are still Red Raiders. So is Doak Walker Award semifinalist Tahj Brooks, incentivized by NIL.

The composition of the team is substantially changed, though.

As the Red Raiders prepare to open spring practice on Tuesday, seven offensive players and eight defensive players who started more than half the games in 2023 are gone. That leaves many spots to be contested.

Here are seven players who can make a move this spring. All are returnees who have set a foundation in their careers, have never been starters for any extended period with the Red Raiders, but appear to have the capability.

Texas Tech sophomore Maurion Horn (22) is a top candidate to become a starting cornerback after multi-year starters Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams completed their eligibility.

Cornerback Maurion Horn, So.

The 2024 season will be Horn's third in the program. From Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, he was the highest-rated signee in Texas Tech's 2022 class, but his playing time was blocked his first two years by productive veteran cornerbacks Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams.

Both of the latter completed their eligibility last season. One of the jobs figures to go to Bralyn Lux, who made eight starts. Horn should have an inside track to the other.

Texas Tech offensive tackle Ty Buchanan (79) is a candidate to take over this spring Monroe Mills having transferred and Caleb Rogers expected to move inside.

Offensive tackle Ty Buchanan, Jr.

With Monroe Mills having transferred and Caleb Rogers ticketed for a move inside, Tech has now-hiring signs posted for tackle. The Red Raiders brought in Sterling Porcher, a 25-game starter at Middle Tennessee State, and Maurice Rodriques, a coveted junior-college signee.

Buchanan shouldn't give an inch, though. He earned a level of trust the past two seasons, getting into 13 games and starting two. He's athletic, has spent three years in college weight rooms and needs to assert himself now.

Defensive tackle Dooda Banks, Jr.

Longtime defensive tackle starters Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford completed their eligibility. Given the ample reputations of Hutchings and Bradford, on and off the field, their potential replacements face a ton of scrutiny. That's certainly true for Banks, whose 6-foot-5, 305-pound frame has long made him a player to dream on.

The Wichita Falls Rider graduate flashed promise two years ago in the Texas Bowl, then got into nine games in 2023 and made some noise.

Defensive end Dylan Spencer, So.

Tech coaches decided Spencer was simply too talented and physically ready as a freshman to redshirt. The 6-5, 250-pound edge player from Houston King played in eight games, backing up field end Myles Cole, and was credited with only four tackles. Don't be misled, though. He might have as high a ceiling as any player on this list.

The competition for starting jobs at Tech's defensive edge positions promises to be intense with a half-dozen worthy candidates, but Spencer's going to have a significant role either way.

Early last season, defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said he envisioned Spencer becoming "a really strong force as an edge player for us, both in the run game and in the pass game."

Wide receiver Brady Boyd, Jr.

Boyd was a prime target for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during their days at Southlake Carroll, and he played in 21 games his first two years in college, one each at Minnesota and Texas Tech. Joey McGuire followed through last season on his plan to redshirt Boyd, limiting him to four games. He still started the regular-season finale at Texas and the bowl win against Cal.

With his being mostly out of view in 2023, and Tech's high-profile receiver additions at mid-term, Boyd might be overlooked by some. But he won't be by Tech coaches who value his hands and his ability to play all across the formation.

Wide receiver Drae McCray, Sr.

A near 2,000-yard receiver in two years at Austin Peay, McCray only partially met the high expectations fans had for his Texas Tech debut season. McCray's 27.6-yard kickoff return average ranked ninth in the FBS, but he finished with 29 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

For players transferring up a level, however, it's not uncommon to see an initial struggle, followed by a year-two jump. McCray has the tools. He flashed his trademark speed on a kickoff-return touchdown against Houston, a 31-yard catch against Oregon, a 44-yard touchdown on a deep ball against TCU and a 55-yard kick return at Texas.

Free safety Chapman Lewis, So.

Lewis needs to do this spring what he did last spring, when he stepped right in as the top backup to Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Now Taylor-Demerson has departed, and Lewis could be ready to take over full-time after he played in 12 games last season.

He could get competition from Marcus Ramon-Edwards, the athletic 6-3, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Trinity Christian.

