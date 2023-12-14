Texas Tech football lineman Caleb Rogers sees his future being at center

SHREVEPORT, La. — Longtime offensive tackle Caleb Rogers practiced playing center last year when the Texas Tech football team was gearing up for the Texas Bowl. Next year, he might finally get his chance to line up there and be a hub of the offense.

On Wednesday, Tech coach Joey McGuire confirmed Rogers will move inside for next season, but said whether that meant to center or guard was still to be determined. Asked about it on Thursday, Rogers spoke in terms of center. He didn't mentione guard until someone brought up McGuire's analysis.

"I think center is more of a run the show," Rogers said. "We're making the IDs. We're talking about the blitz structure and pass pro (protection), what we've got to do, getting people in the right area. I think being a veteran, that'll be more suited for me, just controlling the line. Also, guard is a great fit for me. It's the same thing, just not snapping the football."

Rogers is set to start his 42nd consecutive game at tackle when Texas Tech faces California in the Independence Bowl at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. He announced Tuesday his plan to play a fifth season in 2024 on the Covid-bonus year. Pro scouts evaluating Rogers' NFL prospects recommended he can help himself by playing guard or center, McGuire said.

Other than his freshman year of high school, when he played guard at the sub-varsity level, Rogers had not played on the inside until he practiced at center last December.

"Honestly, I would have loved to have transitioned into it this year," he said. "It's just not how it went, and that's fine."

As a bonus, Rogers is an outgoing personality with a big voice — perfect for someone tasked with making line calls to multiple players around him.

"I'm excited that's where my future is in the NFL sense," he said, "and so excited to move into there, start playing center. I'll get to show my football IQ more. ... Especially also, as the natural leader that I am, I think that it'll just be better for me to be in there talking to everybody and helping everybody out, just being a voice for this team for so long."

Texas Tech football finalizes 2024 schedule swap

Texas Tech announced Thursday that it's finalized a rearrangement of its 2024 non-conference schedule. On Sept. 7 next season, the Red Raiders will play at Washington State instead of at Oregon.

The Washington State game will begin a two-game home-and-home contract with the Cougars coming to Lubbock in 2032. Tech started a two-game contract with Oregon this year in Lubbock, and the Red Raiders' return game to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, has been rescheduled for 2033.

The Avalanche-Journal reported the details of the agreement last week. The moves were made to help Oregon continue its Civil War rivalry with Oregon State as non-conference opponents after Oregon leaves the Pac-12 to become a member of the Big Ten next season.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to grant the request from the University of Oregon to push back our return game of our home-and-home series," Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said in Tech's announcement. "We look forward to traveling to Washington State next season as well as hosting seven games inside Jones AT&T Stadium."

Texas Tech football linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in 'right head space' coming back from injury

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had not previously redshirted going into this season. Being a game-one starter, he didn't expect to redshirt this year either, but suffering a foot injury in the season opener changed all that.

With a grade-2 mid-foot sprain and a Lisfranc sprain, Rodriguez spent four weeks in a cast and time afterward in an orthopedic boot.

Taking a redshirt year came down to simply sitting out one of the Red Raiders' last four regular-season games. Rodriguez played in all three games of the Red Raiders' November win streak and, with them bowl eligible at that point, he sat out the regular-season finale at Texas to stay in the four-game redshirt window.

Rodriguez will play in the Independence Bowl, which won't affect his redshirt status.

"I think it was the best thing for me," he said Thursday. "You definitely expect a big year and to stay healthy, but stuff like that kind of sets you back, but also kind of puts you in the right head space."

